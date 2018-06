The Great Salmon Famine is a high-energy, all over the map, good-time having band. Based out of Fort Collins, Colorado, these five righteous dudes are known for the dance-ability of their music, and the amount of fun in their performances.

You can listen to Great Salmon Famine at Noon on 6/22/18 on 88.9 in Northern Colorado, or across the globe at KRFC.FM!