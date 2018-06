KRFC is excited to announce another CD giveaway, this time of Jethro Tull's new "50th Anniversary Collection" which coincides with their 50th anniversary tour!

Enter below for your chance to win one of five of this great CD!

KRFC is proud to partner with Parlophone RecordsĀ and Chrysalis Records for this fantastic offer!

*By submitting your email, you agree to be added to our unobtrusive newsletter.*