The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A – Wade Troxell 6/20/2018

Think you know Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell? Think again! Tune in to The FlipSide Side A: The Interview with host Michael Spearnak and Mayor Wade Troxell this Wednesday, June 20th from 6-7pm .

The FlipSide offers a unique take on local personalities through their musical tastes and sensibilities. Guests chat about what music they enjoyed listening to growing up, concerts they have attended, as well as how music has influenced their lives.

Wade is a delightful guest with some great stories! Among many other revelations, find out why he named his car Lynyrd, as well as how he became a Denver Bronco! During the show, you will hear much of the music he talks about.

You can listen on the radio on KRFC 88.9 on the FM dial in Northern Colorado, or across the globe at KRFC.FM!