The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side B – John Kefalas 6/13/2018

Last week on Side A: The Interview, we explored Colorado State Senator John Kefalas’ musical tastes and experiences – from the Grateful Dead to the music of the Tzotzil. This week on Side B: The Playlist, we’ll get to hear a full hour of music inspired by John’s interview. John has graciously entrusted host Michael Spearnak with curating a playlist since, as John told Michael, “I think you have a decent understanding of my musical tastes”. So tune in this Wednesday, June 13th at 6pm for an hour of music inspired by State Senator John Kefalas and see if John’s trust is justified!