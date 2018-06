Locally Sourced is excited to have Plasma Canvas join us next Wedneday, June 13th at noon!

Band members Adrienne Rae Ash and Jude Mccarron will be bringing acoustic versions of their Dirty Femme Rock / Sparkly-Andro-Thunder-Punk to the station!

You can tune in to Locally Sourced this Wednesday, June 13th on 88.9 in Northern Colorado, or across the globe on KRFC.FM!