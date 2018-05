Side B: The Playlist Join us for Side B of The FlipSide VIP Playlist and get to hear some of the music we didn’t have a chance to play during Wes Kenney’s interview on Side A. Tune in for an hour of a wide range of music from a selection of songs personally chosen by Wes. From pop to classical, Elvis to Gershwin, Jethro Tull to Copland, you’re in for a great listening journey!