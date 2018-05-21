Live @ Lunch Presents: “Robert Cline Jr.” 05/25/2018

Robert Cline Jr. began his music career as a collaboration with members of The Subdudes, both in the studio and on stage. John Magnie, produced Cline’s debut album “All The Right Reasons,” which was released in March 2012. Cline recalls, “John and Steve Amedee really took me under their wing and have been an amazing source of support and inspiration”. Cline has performed solo and as a band with musicians such as: Buzz Cason, John Magnie, Lisa Morales, Shelley King, Mike Blakely, Walt Wilkins, Susan Gibson, Dustin Welch, Michael O’Connor, The 3 Twins, The Drive-By Truckers and many more.