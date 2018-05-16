New Show: The FlipSide VIP Playlist

The FlipSide VIP Playlist

Who knew that a VIP with our local symphony likes Iron Butterfly? Or that one of our most recognizable state representatives is a Dead Head? Get to know another side of familiar community personalities and leaders on The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A : The Interview and TheFlipSide VIP Playlist Side B : The Playlist, alternate Wednesdays from 6 to 7pm on KRFC 88.9 FM.

The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A : The Interview, host Michael Spearnak will be chatting and playing music with local guests whose names you’ll surely recognize (or know by their contribution to our community) - not so much to find out what they do, but rather to get to know them through their musical tastes and sensibilities. You’ll get to hear some of the music that they grew up with, stories from concerts they’ve been to, what music they can’t stand, and be surprised to find out what they enjoy listening to when no one’s looking!

The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side B : The Playlist, a full hour of music from artists chosen and/or inspired by guests on The FlipSide VIP Playlist Side A : The Interview. You’ll get a unique, inside perspective on local personalities and leaders through the music they love!