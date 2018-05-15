Live @ Lunch Presents: “Danielle Ate The Sandwich” 05/18/2018

Danielle Ate the Sandwich, is the stage name of pop-folk songwriter, Danielle Anderson. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Danielle has been touring nationally since 2009 after cultivating an online following from her homemade videos on Youtube and her unique style of online marketing that brings her music to the audience she affectionately refers to as “Fanwiches.” in September 2016, Danielle Ate the Sandwich released her 6th full length album, “The Terrible Dinner Guest,” recorded in Norfolk, VA, and supported by a fan funded Kickstarter campaign. Her new album journeys into more musical styles and depths, adding a new set of instruments to create a fresh space for Danielle’s lyrics and stories. Her songs can be thoughtful, heavy and serious, but Danielle rarely takes herself too seriously. She’s known for her quirky lyrical twists, performing most frequently with a ukulele and delivering witty and honest stage banter in her live shows.

Danielle Ate the Sandwich will be on Live at Lunch Friday May 18th at Noon on both 88.9FM in Northern Colorado, or WWW.KRFC.FM around the world!