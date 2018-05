Crescent City Connection is a 6-piece power house collective serving up the finest "Bayou Boogie Woogie" to the front range of Colorado. From second line funk, bayou boogie woogie, R&B and soul, Crescent City Connection delivers an authentic New Orleans experience in Northern Colorado. LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER!!!

The show begins at 12pm MST on 5/11/2018.

You can tune in to the show in Northern Colorado at 88.9fm on the dial, or around the world at krfc.fm!