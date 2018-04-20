THE FLIPSIDE w/John Kefalas 04/22/18 @ 6PM

Join us on KRFC 88.9 FM on The FlipSide this Sunday April 22nd from 6pm to 7pm with host Michael Spearnak and State Senator John Kefalas who serves the people of Senate District 14, which spans Fort Collins.

The FlipSide , features a more personal side of local personalities through their musical tastes and sensibilities. Guests chat about what music they enjoyed listening to growing up, concerts they have attended, as well as how music has influenced their lives.

John is engaging, humorous , and has some great stories! During the show, you will hear much of the music he talks about.