Live @ Lunch Presents: “Caveat Way” 05/04/2018

Led by Darren Wurtzburg, this original rock band performs in the Colorado area playing music with intensity and passion.

Darren Wurtzburg: Darren, the backbone of Caveat Way, began writing the music and lyrics from a young age using his voice and guitar playing as a tool to express his story. Born and raised in New York, with strong influences around him which cultivated the spirit of a natural wild child. This combination created a passion of song and survival. The music began to unfold and release a relentless passion felt in his songs. He sought to collaborate with other musicians to speak his truth. In 2016 he formed the band Caveat Way along with Stan and Colin Brown to pass on his message and make a connection to people everywhere.

Stan Brown: Born and raised in Kansas, Stan was strongly influenced by classic rock that helped shape his musical path. He then started playing bass in a rock band which inspired him to perform live music. Needing more musical motivation he moved to the front range of Colorado where the music scene was happening. Shortly after, his son Colin the drummer of Caveat Way was born. Through his personal connection to music, Stan felt the need to encourage his son to express himself through music and the importance of learning how to play an instrument. To his greatest expectations their relationship through music grew and continues to flourish with the power trio Caveat Way.

Colin Brown: Born and raised in Colorado, Colin began tapping on the drum from the age of two where he started beating his way into the world. Recognizing the need to express his natural pulse he leaped into the realms of unlimited musical genres. Pulling influences from an array of artists such as Gene Krupa, Buddy Rich, Billy Cobham, John Bonham, Keith Moon, Danny Carey and Nick Mason. His natural gift for rhythm carved his ability to perform and to record with the conceptual rock band Caveat Way.

Blake Smith: Has lived around the Rocky Mountans his whole life - the first ten years in northern New Mexico, and the rest of it in Colorado. He spent a few years at UNC's School of Music studying horn and classical music before realizing that playing guitar in rock bands was where he belonged, so he struck out in to the life of a gigging guitarist, and hasn't stopped playing since. Pulling from a wide variety of influences, he spent the next several years cutting his teeth playing in funk and rock bands all around Denver and Boulder, working to develop his unique voice on guitar, which has found a home in Caveat Way.

Caveat Way will be playing LIVE 05/04/2018 at Noon on both KRFC 88.9FM in Northern Colorado, or streamed across the world at www.krfc.fm