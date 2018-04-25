Live @ Lunch Presents: “Bonnie & The Clydes” 04/27/2018

Bonnie & the Clydes are one of the foremost Front Range bands, pioneering their unique sound of Rocky Mountain Country Soul. Fronted by the fiery Bonnie Sims, this band has been making waves with powerful and memorable live performances for the past seven years.

Bonnie & the Clydes were awarded 'Best Country Band' in 2013 & 2014 in Denver Westword's Yearly 'Best Of' poll. Their latest album, DEAR SOMEBODY, was also awarded PEOPLE'S CHOICE and BEST COUNTRY ALBUM for the 2016 Colorado Playlist.

Bonnie & the Clydes will be playing LIVE 4/27/2018 at Noon on both KRFC 88.9FM in Northern Colorado, or streamed across the world at www.krfc.fm