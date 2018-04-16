Live @ Lunch Presents: “Kind Dub” 04/20/2018

The production and emcee duo of Kind Dub consisting of “KD” (Cody Marsden) and “CO” (Cory Clarke) have been producing music and writing together in Colorado since late 2011. Shortly after, they founded Kind Dub Krew, and recorded 2 projects with NY lyricist “Arson” (Nick Arsenault) and featured long-time Colorado emcee Qbala.

Kind Dub has seen recent breakthroughs in the underground hip-hop scene due to their relentless work ethic and undeniable dedication to making quality music while providing top-notch live performances. They are the type of artists who go out of their way to help other artists.

Kind Dub played their first show together live in 2013, and since have shown no signs of slowing down. Kind Dub’s one-of-a-kind sound and thought-provoking lyrics have shared stages with many great artists including People Under The Stairs, The Living Legends, Hieroglyphics, Chali 2na & The Funk Hunters, Devin the Dude, Zion I Crew, Pharoahe Monch, Da Mafia 6ix, Amp Live, Blueprint, DJ Logic, SOL, Eligh, Nappy Roots, Rhymesayers, and many more.

Their same work ethic has taken them on 4 tours including a trip to SXSW in 2015. They have self-managed, produced, and released 6 official projects for themselves and others under the Kind Dub umbrella, with the highly acclaimed “Year Of The Dragonfly” album released on November 11th, 2016. This is CO’s debut solo emcee album with the genius Dutchman KD engineering at the helm.

Kind Dub will be playing LIVE 4/20/2018 at Noon on both KRFC 88.9FM in Northern Colorado, or streamed across the world at www.krfc.fm