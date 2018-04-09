Enter For A Chance To Win 1 Of 10 Copies Of “The Best of The Grateful Dead Live”

Between 1965 and 1995, The Grateful Dead performed a World Record 2318 Live Shows all over the Globe! The Grateful Dead highlighted this by never playing the same song twice. The Grateful Dead's Live Concert Experience is honored in the release of "The Best of The Grateful Dead Live", a 2 Disk Set that includes Recordings selected From the Dead's Official Live Albums on Warner Brothers and Arista Records, Plus a few tracks from their many archival releases. KRFC 88.9FM has teamed up with Warner Brothers and Rhino Records to give 10 of our Lucky listeners a chance to win a free copy of the 19 song Compact Disc.

Entrees will be accepted from Monday April 9th thru Sunday April 15th . Good Luck & Thank You For Being A KRFC 88.9FM Listener!

