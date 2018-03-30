Enter For A Chance To Win 1 Of 5 Copies Of “Led Zeppelin: How The West Was Won”

Five Lucky KRFC Listeners will be Drawn from Our List on April 6 th , 2018.

On Sept. 7th, 1968, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page & Robert Plant first took the stage together in Gladsaxe, Denmark billed as “The New Yardbirds”. They soon assembled in the studio to record their first album, “Led Zeppelin”, and their sound would soon influence generations of musicians. Their Album: “How The West Was Won” highlights the best performances of Led Zeppelin from Legendary Concerts at the Los Angeles Forum & Long Beach Arena on June 25th & 27th, 1972.

Newly Remastered and sequenced to replicate a single concert in CD, Vinyl, Blu-Ray & DVD

