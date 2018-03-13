Jen Parker new Executive Director of KRFC

FORT COLLINS, March 13, 2018 — Jen Parker becomes KRFC 88.9 FM’s new Executive Director effective March 14.

Parker has an extensive background in radio, TV and multimedia, most recently with iHeartmedia, that includes a significant stint in the video gaming industry with Origin and Electronic Arts. She replaces James Lopez, who resigned in February.

“We are impressed with Jen’s passion for community and her extensive track record of success,” says KRFC Board President Kate Jeracki. “Community radio is a strong and enduring platform for entertainment, enrichment and engagement, and Jen brings fantastic expertise and leadership that will help KRFC continue to be that resource for the community.”

Parker joins the organization as it finalizes plans to kick off its Spring membership drive on Friday, April 13, with a 15th anniversary party at Club Tico in City Park.

KRFC 88.9 FM is a volunteer-driven, non-commercial community radio station located in Fort Collins, Colorado, providing music, news and public affairs programming from renovated studios in The Music District. The station is locally owned and operated by Public Radio for the Front Range, Inc. and first went on the air March 1, 2003. For more information, or to listen, go to www.krfcfm.org or 88.9 on your FM dial.