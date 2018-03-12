Come and join us for our 15th Birthday Bash!

Fifteen Years.

Fifteen years of incredible music, awesome guests, and a fantastic community that supports it all. We want to celebrate the station and you for our Birthday Bash on April 13th at Club Tico!

We have two incredible local bands coming to help us celebrate this day, “The Honky Tonk Happy Hour,” and “Porlolo.”

So come on down and join us at Club Tico on Friday April 13th and help us celebrate this incredible milestone! The party starts at 7pm and will end at 10pm. Tickets run $25 each. There are a limited number of tickets, so make sure to pick yours up before they sell out. Drinks (both alcoholic and non) and snacks are included in the ticket price!

1599 City Park Drive, 80521.

Thank you so much for supporting KRFC for the last decade and a half, we would not be here today if it wasn't for you. Have a great March, we can’t wait to see you on the 13th of April!

Click the link below to purchase tickets.