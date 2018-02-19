Enter to win tickets to Wyclef Jean’s show on March 14th!

The music that Wyclef Jean has written, performed, and produced — both as a solo superstar and as founder and guiding member of the Fugees — has been a consistently powerful, pop cultural force for over two decades. Wyclef, a child prodigy with a wealth of musical influences from jazz to classic rock to reggae, he launched himself as a producer and solo artist whose work drew from an innovative and eclectic palette that included elements of pop, country, folk, disco, Latin, and electronic music. Wyclef hasn’t only been making music for the new generation; his work has influenced the new generation, too. Each of these unique tracks and moments are significant reminders that Wyclef Jean can still astound and impact people with his music.

His new album the Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, released in September of 2017, brings him on tour in Denver on Wednesday, March 14th. KRFC is proud to welcome him to the area by giving away tickets to the show!

To enter to win, sign up below for the KRFC newsletter. We'll draw the winners from our list on March 1st, and you'll be contacted by e-mail if you win.

Good luck, and thanks for listening to KRFC!