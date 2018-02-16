Vote Now: Name Our Afternoon Show!

At the start of 2018, we gave new names to some of our daily shows. Our new show names include Weekday Wakeup (6-8am), Morning Brew (8-10am), Brunchtime Buffet (10am-noon), and Afternoon Delight (3-6pm). But there's one missing: the 1-3pm afternoon slot. And that's where we'd like your help!

KRFC's programmers have submitted a list of potential names for the show, and we'd like you to vote on your favorite and help us choose the new show name!

Simply click to vote below. The show name with the most votes at 5pm on Wednesday, February 28th, will be the winner!

To keep things fair, you may vote only once. Thanks for being a part of KRFC!