Enter to Win a Copy of The Eagles’ Hotel California Deluxe Edition!

It's been 40 years since Hotel California, the landmark release of the Eagles album that won two Grammy awards, sold more than 32 copies worldwide, produced two #1 singles, and became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

To celebrate this milestone, KRFC and Warner Music Group are teaming up to give away 10 free copies of Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, a new two-CD set that includes newly remastered sound, and ten previously unreleased live recordings.

To enter to win, sign up below for the KRFC newsletter. We'll draw 10 winners from our list on Saturday, January 20th, and you'll be contacted by e-mail if you win.

Good luck, and thanks for listening to KRFC!