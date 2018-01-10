Hey, the Community Calendar is back!

After a significant hiatus, we're happy to announce the return of KRFC's online Community Calendar. Our aim is to be the premiere source of arts, culture, entertainment, and of course, live music throughout Fort Collins and Northern Colorado. If it's going on around here, we want to make sure it's covered here at KRFC.

But we can't do it alone! To get the most robust source of events information, we need your help. If you have an event coming up that you'd like to share with the community, submit your event now and let us know! We'll review all submissions and get them posted on the calendar in short order.