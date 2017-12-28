Our Favorite Albums of 2017 (Part 2)

Popular Manipulations by The Districts

Asking an audiophile to choose just one album to sum up the year of music is difficult and challenging. There are so many factors that go into determining a “good album” let alone the best of the year. This was made even more difficult this year because 2017, shockingly, was one of the better years in album releases. The releases this year were a healthy balance of new bands and nostalgic memories.

If I had to choose my number one album for this year, it would be the District’s third full-length release “Popular Manipulations.” The album is the perfect blend of early 20’s emotional angst and balanced musical compositions. Blending repetitious loops with raw and emotional lyrics, the album perfectly encapsulates the feeling of pain and sadness that comes from letting go of your innocence and losing your first love. The album leaves you feeling nostalgic for a more innocent time in life without it sounding trite or feeling cliché. The lead singer, Rob Grote, has summed up what it feels like to grow up as a lover of 80’s RomComs, living in a world of existential dread and uncertainty but still having hope for the future and love. The first single “If Before I Wake” has, what I consider, one of the best lines ever, “would you start to miss me, or am I all alone? No, I’m just a narcissist.”

– James Lopez, General Manager