Our Favorite Albums of 2017 (Part 1)

English Tapas by Sleaford Mods

Rough Trade

Sleaford Mods are an electronic punk/hip-hop duo from Nottingham, England who make music that is truly unique, compelling and exciting (and almost entirely unfit for radio. Thanks, FCC!). And, according to none other than Iggy Pop they are “undoubtedly, absolutely, definitely the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.”

Almost spoken-word at times, the Mods' music bursts from the speakers in a flurry of righteous anger, pointed humor and working-class fury. No one is safe: politicians, media celebrities, rival musicians, capitalists and other public targets get often well-deserved tongue lashings that alternate from aggrieved to hilarious over the course of each line.

The end result is thrilling, even uplifting, as typically unspoken truths are laid bare over seriously cool musical beds. It's not for everybody but, if you're adventurous, you'll find that Sleaford Mods sound like nothing else you'll hear anywhere. And that's an absolute rarity in 2017.

– Brother JB, Programmer