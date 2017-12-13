KRFC Membership Meeting Reminder-Tonight!

This is a friendly reminder that our annual membership meeting is tonight from 6-8PM at Mulligan's Pub.

KRFC is hosting our annual 2017 Membership Meeting and you are invited.

The annual membership meeting is an open meeting for all current paid members of KRFC. At the meeting, share drinks and food with your favorite programmers and hear about the "state of the station" and help vote on the next round of KRFC's Board Members.

The annual meeting this year is on December 13th from 6-8pm. The meeting is located at Mulligan's Pub 2439 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO. We will have appetizers and snacks available for everyone at the event.

Here is the current lineup for the Board of Directors Docket for 2018:

-John Jessup

-Nathan Bush

-Michelle Deschenes

-Sarah Scobey

-Greg Krush

We look forward to seeing you there.

*Note: If you do not attend the meeting, your vote will be assumed as in the affirmative for the new board docket as laid out in KRFC's bylaws.