Winter Bike to Work Day and KRFC

You can stand us up at the gates of a snowstorm, but we won’t back down from riding our bikes in the winter! Bike to Work Day is December 13th and we’ll be celebrating music & biking all day long. The Bikes & Beer radio show will be doing a live broadcast from New Belgium’s breakfast station in the morning, with a musical silent auction to benefit Ciclismo Youth Foundation - prizes include lessons and rehearsal space at the Music District, and concert tickets all over town! Join us back at the brewery in the evening to watch some short films about the 2017 New Belgium Ramble Ride, and enter for a chance to win to FREE ENTRY to the 2018 Ramble Ride!
Breakfast, Karaoke & Beermosas go from 7-9:30AM
New Belgium Ramble Ride film screening starts as 5:30PM
$1 from all beer sales go to Ciclismo Youth Foundation during the film viewing!