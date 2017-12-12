Winter Bike to Work Day and KRFC

KRFC's favorite live talk show "Bikes and Beer" will be at New Belgium for the annual Winter Bike to Work Day.

Come hang out with Zach and the rest of the crew as they discuss tips for biking in the winter, how to stay warm and most importantly, enjoy that beer responsibly.

Bikes and Beer will also be giving away prizes live at New Belgium and sharing food, drinks and a good time with anyone who wants to stop by.

KRFC is proud to partner with New Belgium to bring you this event.