KRFC Podcasts Now Available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher Radio!

KRFC is proud to announce that we are now syndicating some of your favorite shows on podcasting platforms Apple Podcasts and Stitcher Radio! Our initial launch includes the shows Live@Lunch, Musicians Help Desk, Studio Culture, and Celtic Journeys.

So, what is a podcast?

Put simply, a podcast is a free audio service that you subscribe to using a podcast app. As new episodes are released, they are sent directly to your podcast app so you can listen to them anytime on-demand. Podcasting apps are available on all types of devices, including mobile phones, desktop computers, Smart TVs, and others! KRFC podcasts are a free service of KRFC, and all you need is a podcast app to get started!

Apple's iPhone comes with an excellent app called Podcasts. We also recommend Overcast and Pocket Casts. On Android, there are several excellent podcasting apps, and you can see a list on subscribeonandroid.com. On macOS and Windows, you can listen via iTunes.

You can also hear KRFC podcasts right in your browser along with playlists, show notes, and more info on each show.

Podcast Schedules

New episodes of KRFC podcasts will be posted shortly after their initial airdate on KRFC. This is only the beginning. We'll be adding more exciting podcasts throughout 2018!