Celebrate Colorado Gives Day with KRFC!

KRFC is again partnering with Illegal Pete's to have a great night of food, drinks and music to celebrate CO Gives Day. Colorado's annual giving day is designed as a convenient opportunity for you to give to all of your favorite non-profit organizations all at once.

To aid in helping you give to your favorite Northern Colorado Community Radio Station, Illegal Pete's Fort Collins will be donating 50% of each sale to KRFC. Whether you buy food, beer, or both KRFC will be the beneficiary at the event.

To help create an amazing experience, KRFC will be live at Illegal Pete's with the Bikes and Beers crew from 6-7 and from 7-8, introduce our brand new show KRFC Live! an intimate concert show with a famous Colorado artist.

We would love to see you at Illegal Pete's on Tuesday December 5th.