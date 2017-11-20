Fill Up on Turkey now, Resolution Run on December 31st

With Thanksgiving, or more appropriately Turkey stuffing face day, fast upon us, many people have to wonder how to balance out the massive amount of eating with the want to look good. It happens every holiday year. You give up and relax your workout routine, you eat a few more sweets and say "I'll make up for it later." Meaning you are already planning your new year's resolutions of dropping that extra pie weight.

Starting your resolutions on paper are great but sometimes lead to not happening. So this year, why don't you start 2018 on the right "foot" (pun fully intended) with pre-new years 5k fun run?

The 32nd annual Resolution Run, hosted by KRFC, is a great way to start 2018 right with a great workout, good friends, and a celebration of 2017 with your favorite radio station.

This fundraiser, held on December 31st, is a costume fun run in City Park that allows you to get a good work out in, celebrate the end of 2017, and raise funds for KRFC to allow us to continue bringing you amazing programming and shows through the next year.

The run starts at 5pm and zigzags through the quiet, beautiful and serene City Park. After the race, we will be hosting a party in Club Tico, complete with a musical guest, light snacks, and a toast to thank everyone for coming and running.

We would invite you to come and run with us. This is a fun run so costumes and lampooning are highly encouraged.

RUNNER AWARDS

Top three overall Male and Female

Top three Male and Female Masters

Top three finishers in each age group

Top two (2) costumes determined by race judges