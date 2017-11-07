If you are a non-profit who is participating in CO Gives Day, December 5th, then KRFC would like to offer to help you increase your awareness and donations on this day.

KRFC is offering Northern Colorado non-profits the opportunity to come in and share your story and make a request for donations from our listeners.

Recording of these 30-second spots will take less than 30 minutes, and KRFC will provide you with a basic script to make your request as well as tell a little about your organization and why you are essential to the community.

Recording slots will be available to all non-profits in Northern Colorado from 10:00am-5:00 pm Monday 11/13 to Thursday 11/16. To sign up for a time to record your promo, please sign up here

This service is being offered for free to all Northern Colorado non-profits. We strive to be the platform for the voices of the community. and connect our community members with fantastic community resources.