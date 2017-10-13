7 Wonders: Live@Lunch returns!

KRFC will be bringing back Live@Lunch with a new face and format to continue our tradition of celebrating live and local music.

Live@Lunch Studio:

The L@L studio is completed and ready to have bands come in and perform. We have recordings that sound professional.

Our first official L@L show is on Dec 5th with special guests 12 Cents for Marvin!

Quarterly, KRFC will be hosting an evening experience that will allow us to provide you an intimate experience with national headliners and local bands.