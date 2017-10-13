shows

7 Wonders: Live@Lunch returns!

KRFC will be bringing back Live@Lunch with a new face and format to continue our tradition of celebrating live and local music.

  • Live@Lunch Studio:
    The L@L studio is completed and ready to have bands come in and perform. We have recordings that sound professional.

  • Relaunch December 5th:
    Our first official L@L show is on Dec 5th with special guests 12 Cents for Marvin!

  • Live@Lunch LIVE!!!:
    Quarterly, KRFC will be hosting an evening experience that will allow us to provide you an intimate experience with national headliners and local bands.