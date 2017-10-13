7 Wonders: Live@Lunch returns!

KRFC will be bringing back Live@Lunch with a new face and format to continue our tradition of celebrating live and local music.
- Live@Lunch Studio:
The L@L studio is completed and ready to have bands come in and perform. We have recordings that sound professional.
- Relaunch December 5th:
Our first official L@L show is on Dec 5th with special guests 12 Cents for Marvin!
- Live@Lunch LIVE!!!:
Quarterly, KRFC will be hosting an evening experience that will allow us to provide you an intimate experience with national headliners and local bands.