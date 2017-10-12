7 Wonders: New Programming on KRFC!

KRFC wants to add to our programming and create new shows and content for the community of Northern Colorado.

Public Affairs/News:

We want you to be heard. More Community Affairs programming and local news to keep you engaged and educated.

Storytelling Programming:

KRFC wants to tell the stories of Northern Colorado. Your contributions will help with that.

Magic Cyclops Experimental Radio Time:

Our midnight to 6am programming will be filled with kooky and interesting shows that will make radio fun and exciting again!

Give today online or by calling 970-221-5075 and be part of our new programming! And make sure to keep listening throughout the week for more announcements during the Seven Wonders of KRFC!

Photo: Mark Trammell / Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)