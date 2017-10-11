shows

7 Wonders: Remote/Live Streams

KRFC is proud to announce the ability to live stream local community events and allow programmers to broadcast their show from ANYWHERE!

  • Live Stream Events:
    KRFC will be able to now stream concerts and festivals live from the festival itself. New West Fest all the time!
  • Break the Fourth Wall:
    Live broadcast from where you are. We need your help purchasing new equipment for this.
  • Live Stream Online:
    We want to try and live stream as many events as we can online, archive them, and share them for people who can’t easily access community events/services.

Give today online or by calling 970-221-5075 and be part of our expansion into more live programming! And make sure to keep listening throughout the week for more announcements during the Seven Wonders of KRFC!