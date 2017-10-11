7 Wonders: Remote/Live Streams

KRFC is proud to announce the ability to live stream local community events and allow programmers to broadcast their show from ANYWHERE!
- Live Stream Events:
KRFC will be able to now stream concerts and festivals live from the festival itself. New West Fest all the time!
- Break the Fourth Wall:
Live broadcast from where you are. We need your help purchasing new equipment for this.
- Live Stream Online:
We want to try and live stream as many events as we can online, archive them, and share them for people who can’t easily access community events/services.