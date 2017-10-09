7 Wonders Day 3: KRFC News!

We are reintroducing news back to KRFC to better help us connect with the community and provide a much needed resource. News helps us connect with our community and become integral to everyone's daily life.

Daily News Updates:

Daily news provided by partner news organizations with the most up to date news.

Airing 6-7 every Saturday, this show will help us create longer and more in depth stories about our community.

KRFC is a community platform and wants you to be heard. Supporting news allows KRFC to connect you with stories and information important to you.

Give today online or by calling 970-221-5075 and be part of our commitment to local news! And make sure to keep listening throughout the week for more announcements during the Seven Wonders of KRFC!

Image: Joe Flood / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)