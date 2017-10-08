shows

7 Wonders Day 2: Digital Music Archives

Today, we have a $2500 Challenge Grant! Everything you give today is matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $2500!

Today on the Seven Wonders, KRFC is looking to digitally archive its vast library to allow us to be able to provide a variety of music at KRFC 24/7.

  • Brand New Automation System:
    The new software and hardware will cost us a lot of money but will add a level of professionalism.
  • On-Demand Access:
    We can easily access all your favorite songs from any genre, any era quickly and easily.
  • Create new streaming channels:
    If you listen to KRFC online, we will create new channels steaming 24/7 music, exclusive shows, interviews, and past events for you to share and enjoy.

Give today online or by calling 970-221-5075 and contribute to our matching Challenge Grant for $2500! And make sure to keep listening throughout the week for more annoucements during the Seven Wonders of KRFC!