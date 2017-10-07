7 Wonders Day 1: KRFC Legacy

KRFC will be honoring past shows and events that have been integral to KRFC’s sound and growth. Without these shows, we would not be able to get where we are going. To that end, we'll be launching the following programs:
- Flashback Fridays:
All prime-time shows will keep same formatting and programming that members have always listened to.
- Legacy Events:
Long term fundraising events like The Poudre Valley Barn Dance, Resolution Run and the Bocce Tournament will continue to be part of the community.
- Legacy Shows:
Many shows throughout the week like The Poudre Valley Barn Dance and Rocky Mountain Breakdown will be receive the legacy stamp for their ongoing contributions to the station.