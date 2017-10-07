7 Wonders Day 1: KRFC Legacy

KRFC will be honoring past shows and events that have been integral to KRFC’s sound and growth. Without these shows, we would not be able to get where we are going. To that end, we'll be launching the following programs:

All prime-time shows will keep same formatting and programming that members have always listened to.

Legacy Events :

Long term fundraising events like The Poudre Valley Barn Dance, Resolution Run and the Bocce Tournament will continue to be part of the community.

Legacy Shows:

Many shows throughout the week like The Poudre Valley Barn Dance and Rocky Mountain Breakdown will be receive the legacy stamp for their ongoing contributions to the station.

Stay tuned throughout the week for more announcements during the Seven Wonders of KRFC, and if you haven't given yet to support our Fall Membership Drive, please give now online or by calling 970-221-5075.