KRFC is thrilled to be partnering with the Music District to get you a front-row seat to the Musician's Help Desk, a weekly Pro Development series for musicians to help them take their craft to the next level, no matter where they currently are. Listen online at krfcfm.org Tuesdays 11am-1pm Mountain Time, and stay tuned to the KRFC website and network to listen to archived sessions, as well!