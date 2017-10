Author Carl Severs is a remarkable author based out of Colorado.

His writing focuses on 1930's dust bowl history, hobo culture, and small mid-western areas dominated by the Roman Catholic Church. His writing is rich and covers diverse topics and ideas.

His writing has also been an important part of his personal healing from a traumatic brain injury.

