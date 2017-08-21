Announcing KRFC’s new General Manager: James Lopez

July 25, 2017

KRFC Members and Volunteers,

The Board of Directors is happy to announce that James Lopez has accepted the position of General Manager for the station. He will begin on Aug. 2, 2017.

James comes to KRFC with strong experience in nonprofits, radio, and the Fort Collins music community. A Greeley native and Colorado State graduate, he has worked to build volunteer engagement with Right to Read, developing long-term relationships with employers for refugee employment with Lutheranism family Services in Weld County.

James spent three years as program and music director as well as on-air talent with KCSU, coaching and helping develop the personalities and musical passions of student programmers. While there, he tackled long-standing technical challenges to bring the station into FCC compliance as well as earn a spot in the top five college radio stations in America.

And many of you may remember James from his time volunteering with SpokesBUZZ, where he helped organize and staff music events from NewWestFest to FoCoMX.

James also brings outstanding skills in audience engagement through his work with the Colorado State legislature where he managed social media accounts for state representatives and interacted face-to-face with constituents on a daily basis.

Through his current consulting work, James has been creating content and executing communications strategies for start-up businesses and non-profit organizations along the Front Range and internationally.

In addition, James is co-director of Fort Collins ComicCon and not only a practicing magician but president of the local chapter of the Society of American Magicians.

‘Honestly, I am a huge fan of storytelling. KRFC is the voice of Northern Colorado and I am extremely excited to be able to help people tell their stories and better connect to this great community, I only hope to help support and continue to build quality programming and opportunities to connect. ’

Please stop by, introduce yourself and say hey to James the next time you are in the station. And give your best wishes to Brian Hughes, who has graciously agreed to stick around through the end of August to help James get up to speed on everything KRFC.

Welcome, James!

Kate Hawthorne Jeracki

President, Board of Directors

KRFC FM 88.9