KRFC will be broadcasting live from Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest this weekend!

This weekend, KRFC will be broadcasting LIVE from the Mountain Avenue Stage at Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest! Tune in to 88.9fm or online at krfcfm.org to listen to the annual music showcase. Our broadcast will include performances from festival headliners Leftover Salmon, Cake, and Brandi Carlile, and many other bands. KRFC’s coverage kicks off at 5pm on Friday, August 11th, and runs through the closing act on Sunday evening.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival held each August in historic downtown Fort Collins. The 2017 festival will take place Aug. 11, 12 and 13. The annual festival is co-produced by Downtown Fort Collins Business Association and Bohemian Nights. This free community music festival features 80+ Colorado bands, including headliner performances at the main stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; six stages of entertainment; more than 250 specialty, art and food booths; and a family-centered Kids’ Music Adventure and Kids’ World area.

For more information about Bohemian Nights and to see the full lineup, visit bohemiannights.org.