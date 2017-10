Dear KRFC concert goers:

The wet weather has created very unfavorable conditions at the venue and because of the potential for hazardous situations, including flash flooding; KRFC and the venue have agreed that the Summer Sunday Soiree will not go on tonight as planned. We hope to reschedule the event for later this month and will be posting more information regarding rain checks and refunds soon.

Thanks for your understanding. Stay safe and dry.

Brian Hughes

KRFC Executive Director