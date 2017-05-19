KRFC is seeking a new GM

UPDATED 8/21: The KRFC General Manager Application is now closed. Thank you for your interest. If you would like to volunteer or look at other options with KRFC please email gm@krfcfm.org

The KRFC General Manager is a full-time position that oversees all aspects of the operation of a nonprofit community radio station in Fort Collins, Colorado. The General Manager is the “public face” of KRFC and provides leadership by administering the budget and finances, supervising staff, overseeing public relations, maintaining and enhancing stakeholder and community partnerships, fostering collaborations with other public radio stations, cultivating and stewarding station donors, and ensuring that legal and regulatory requirements are met. In addition, the GM is expected to move KRFC forward in all aspects of new media so that the organization can offer broadcast services to a wide variety of listeners through diverse broadcast media (online streaming, apps, podcasts, social media, website, and related technologies). The General Manager reports to the KRFC Board of Directors.