It's time for for FoCoMX 2017! The festival is in it's 9th year celebrating the Northern Colorado music scene and KRFC is proud to sponsor this wonderful event. Click the link above to check out the 200+ different performers playing this year’s event at 20+ venues. You may also want to Like the Facebook page or go to Twitter to get updates.

FoCoMX, presented by the nonprofit Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA), has garnered national attention and earned the unofficial title of “The Biggest Little Festival in America.” It is a celebration of our local and vibrant music scene and is supported by music lovers and our community at large. Thank you to everyone for making such an event possible!