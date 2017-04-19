Thank you Fort Collins!

Thanks to all the support from our wonderful community, the 2017 KRFC Spring Membership Drive was the most successful single drive in the history of the station. As of Sunday, we came within 5K of our ambitious overall goal of $60,000. We asked and the community stepped up. This drive helps reaffirm that volunteer-powered, community supported radio is still as relevant today as it was 14 years ago.

A big thank you to everyone who came in to answer phones, came in for extra shifts and the extra mile to get the word out to listeners and supporters as well as all the volunteers and programmers who stepped up for the extra days of the extended Drive. We will keep reaching out to others in the community for the rest of the month of April to keep pushing the thermometer up.

Thank you to everyone who completed the circle of community by supporting KRFC. You are the best.